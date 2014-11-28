PARIS Nov 28 France wants to gradually phase
out the use of diesel fuel for private passenger transport and
will put in place a system to identify the most polluting
vehicles, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Friday.
Next year, the government will launch a car identification
system that will rank vehicles by the amount of pollution they
emit, Valls said in a speech. This will make it possible for
local authorities to limit city access for the dirtiest cars.
"In France, we have long favoured the diesel engine. This
was a mistake, and we will progressively undo that,
intelligently and pragmatically," Valls said.
About 80 percent of French motorists drive diesel-powered
cars.
Valls said taxation would have to orient citizens towards
more ecological choices, notably the 2015 state budget measures
to reduce the tax advantage of diesel fuel versus gas.
The government has announced it will raise the so-called
TICPE excise tax on diesel by 2 euro cents per litre, bringing
in 807 million euros to state coffers in 2015.
Valls also said the government was working on plans to widen
the number of beneficiaries of a subsidy for the conversion of
old diesel engines in areas with anti-pollution plans.
Energy Minister Segolene Royal announced earlier this year
that drivers scrapping diesel-powered cars to buy an electric
one would be entitled to a bonus of up to 10,000 euros
($13,500).
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Michel Rose and Mark
Potter)