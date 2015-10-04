PARIS Oct 4 France is considering raising taxes
on diesel over the next five years to end an advantage over
gasoline and encourage drivers to choose cleaner cars,
Environment Minister Segolene Royal said.
Diesel's image has been tarnished by health warnings and in
the past month by revelations that Volkswagen
cheated on emissions tests in the United States, putting
countries like France that have promoted diesel cars in recent
decades in an awkward position.
Royal, who is also responsible for transport, has in recent
weeks rejected calls to ban diesel or end its tax breaks, but on
Sunday backed the idea of phasing out the fuel's tax advantage.
"We need to start preparing our move out of diesel right
now," she told France 5 television. "We should phase out
diesel's (tax) advantage over five years."
She said that the fuel tax levied on diesel was currently
0.15 euros per litre lower than on gasoline.
Progressive increases in diesel taxes would be discussed
during the debate on France's 2016 budget bill, and should be
offset by tax breaks for buying cleaner-fuel vehicles, she said.
Diesel models account for more than half of the cars on
French roads, although their share in new-car sales has fallen
in the past three years.
The fuel has faced growing criticism since the World Health
Organisation in 2012 classified diesel engine exhaust as
carcinogenic. City authorities have announced moves to restrict
the fuel's use in vehicles in London and Paris.
The Volkswagen scandal has also undermined the traditional
argument in favour of diesel that it has lower carbon emissions
than gasoline.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Chine Labbe; Editing by Jon
Boyle)