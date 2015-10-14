PARIS Oct 14 The French government plans to reduce a tax break on diesel fuel to encourage drivers to opt for less-polluting petrol vehicles, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

France's levy on diesel is currently 0.20 euros ($0.23) per litre lower than petrol, which has made cars running on diesel popular in France.

However, diesel's image has suffered from health warnings and took a turn for the worse after German carmaker Volkswagen admitted last month to installing software in diesel vehicles to deceive U.S. regulators about the true level of toxic emissions.

France's government said in a statement that the tax break would be cut starting next year - with a 0.01 euro per litre increase in tax on diesel and an equally sized decrease for petrol. The difference would be reduced by the same amount in 2017.

Increased revenues from the move would be used to finance cuts in local taxes for the poor and retired people while a bonus paid for switching from diesel to petrol vehicles would be increased.

Diesel models account for more than half of the cars on French roads, although their share in new-car sales has fallen in the past three years.

The fuel has faced growing criticism since the World Health Organisation in 2012 classified diesel engine exhaust as carcinogenic. City authorities have announced moves to restrict diesel's use in vehicles in London and Paris.

($1 = 0.8737 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Mark Heinrich)