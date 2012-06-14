By Alexandria Sage
| PARIS, June 14
PARIS, June 14 Leave it to the Parisians to
organise the most sophisticated - and gastronomic - flash mobs.
Thousands of locals gathered in the city's Place des Vosges
on Thursday night for an impromptu open-air dinner, dressed head
to toe in white and bringing with them white tablecloths,
glassware and other finery.
Participants at the "Diner en blanc" (Dinner in White) were
told of the venue via social media sites and the Internet, then
rushed to assemble in the heart of Paris' Marais district, in a
25-year-old tradition that still leaves passersby open-mouthed.
Last year, thousands gathered in front of Notre Dame
cathedral at twilight for what organizers call a "chic picnic in
a public space", waving their white napkins at the appointed
time before digging in to enjoy their meals.
Other venues in Paris have included the Eiffel Tower, the
Louvre Museum's courtyard, Les Invalides, the final resting
place of Napoleon, and the famed Champs-Elysees.
"It's a sort of ritual, a need for social contact. It's a
chance to get together and meet new people," said Claire
Verckel, a regular at the gourmet event.
Sheltered by the cloistered arcades of Paris' oldest square,
diners raised glasses in toasts and savoured their meals by
candlelight, while in the background a white grand piano
provided musical accompaniment.
"I came out of curiosity, but the atmosphere is amazing,"
said first-timer Arnaud Bonichon.
The pop-up event is so popular it has been picked up around
the world, with Diner en Blanc events planned this year for the
United States, Canada, Spain, Singapore, Mexico and even Rwanda.
In earlier years, the event was strictly word-of-mouth, but
as it has grown, new rules have taken shape. Today, one must be
invited by a participant from the previous year or be on the
website's waiting list.
Guests must bring a table and two white chairs, a picnic
basket filled with "quality menu items" and a china service,
including stemware and flatware.
Only wine or champagne are allowed, as beer and hard alcohol
drinks are considered no-nos.
The goal of the event is simple, organizers say: "To gather
at a secret location with the sole purpose of sharing a
high-quality meal with good friends at the heart of one of the
city's most beautiful locations."
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Additional reporting by Vicky
Buffery and Morade Azzouz; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and
Leslie Gevirtz)