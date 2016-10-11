PARIS Oct 11 French alternative energy supplier
Direct Energie said it is on track to reach its
target of 2 million clients by the end of 2016.
Xavier Caitucoli said the company, which supplies both
residential and industrial clients, will also pursue its
strategy of matching the power needs of its clients to its own
production capacity.
"We are nearly there. In a couple of days we'll hit the 2
million target," Caitucoli told journalists on the sidelines of
a power and gas conference in Paris on Tuesday.
The company aimed for 3 million clients by 2018 and 10
percent of the market before 2020, he said, but did not say how
many consumers that would be.
Caitucoli said Direct Energie will buy power plants if
opportunities arise.
It operates a 400 megawatt (MW) natural gas power plant in
Bayet in northwestern France, is in negotiations to acquire a
400 MW gas-fired plant and is building another 400 MW power
plant.
Direct Energie is also a candidate to take over some of
state-controlled utility EDF's hydropower stations.
"The production units that we are buying today, we are
buying them from operators that overinvested in their production
capacity without making sure they had an equal amount of
downstream outlets," Caitucoli said.
"We know that we are in a cyclical market. Sometimes
producers are rewarded and at other times, suppliers are
rewarded. Hence we need to own the right amount of production
facilities to reassure our clients," he said.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Susan Fenton)