PARIS Oct 21 France's parliament backed a tax
on drinks containing added sugar or artificial sweeteners on
Friday in a move that is expected to raise 280 million euros
($389 million) next year.
The tax equates to an extra 2 euro cents on the price of a
typical 33-centilitre can of soft drink, said Gilles Carrez,
general reporter for the Finance commission in the lower house
of the French parliament.
Half of the tax raised will go into France's state health
insurance pot to help combat obesity, while the other half will
be used to reduce costs related to agricultural workers.
French Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse, who originally
opposed a tax on drinks with added sugar, agreed to back the
move once so-called "light" drinks containing artificial
sweeteners were also included.
The former will generate 240 million euros, while the
latter will account for the remaining 40 million, Carrez said.
The head of France's Ania national food industry
association slammed the move and called the justification for
the tax "ridiculous."
"It won't combat obesity at all," Jean-Rene Buisson told
RTL radio. "The argument the way it is presented by the
government is completely unacceptable."
Buisson added that the government should be clear whether
the tax was designed to help reduce its deficit.
Lawmakers in the United States have also looked at
introducing a soda tax but have come up against heavy lobbying
by the beverage industry, dominated by Coca-Cola (KO.N),
PepsiCo (PEP.N) and Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS.N).
Beverage analysts at Stifel Nicolaus wrote in a note to
clients that the inclusion of artificially sweetened drinks had
come as a surprise.
Western Europe's biggest Coke bottler, Coca-Cola
Enterprises CCE.N, which buys syrup concentrate from
Coca-Cola and bottles and distributes drinks in countries
including the UK and France, would see all of its France
revenue affected, the analysts wrote.
"Assuming the tax is fully passed on at retail, we estimate
an added 2-4 percent increase in the average retail selling
price of soft drinks in France," the analysts wrote.
The law on the new tax still has to go to the French Senate
for debate.
$1 = 0.720 Euros)
(Reporting by Emile Picy and Sophie Louet, editing by Dave
Zimmerman)