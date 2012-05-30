PARIS May 30 France will go back to the drawing
board in its plans to build military drones, Defence Minister
Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday, putting into doubt a joint
Franco-British project to develop the next-generation drone.
Speaking to reporters, the new minister appeared to be
distancing the new government from a decision by former
President Nicolas Sarkozy to push Dassault Aviation
and Britain's BAE Systems' to build their own drone as
part of a defence accord between the two countries.
That decision had left EADS out in the cold after
it spent years developing the Talarion unmanned aerial vehicle
at its own expense in the hope of winning an order from the
project's instigators France, Germany and Spain.
"I want to start afresh," Le Drian said in his first news
conference since taking the position. "I want to move fast, but
without pressure and with pragmatism."
Le Drian said he would make his decision before July 14.
The two countries agreed in February during a Franco-British
summit to forge ahead with developing the medium-altitude
long-endurance (MALE) drone by 2020 to be used for
reconnaissance and attack missions. The two firms are also
working on a next-generation unmanned fighter jet for which a
prototype could be ready by 2030.
New President Francois Hollande never publicly pointed the
finger at Dassault during his election campaign, but did signal
he wanted to reduce the influence of some groups on the defence
sector.
EADS said in March it was not pushing development of its
Talarion project after failing to secure financing from European
countries.
(Reporting By John Irish; editing by Gunna Dickson)