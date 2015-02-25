Tesla to take orders for solar roof tiles starting April
March 24 Tesla Motors Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Friday.
PARIS Feb 25 French authorities have launched investigations into sightings of drones this week close to sensitive sites in Paris such as the presidential palace and the U.S. embassy, the government said on Wednesday.
Local media reported five sightings of drones overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday. There have been no claims of responsibility.
The French capital remains on top security after last month's deadly attacks by Islamist gunmen at a satirical magazine and a Jewish food store.
However, government spokesman Stephane Le Foll ruled out a security risk and said drones were not solely a French phenomenon. "There is nothing to worry about," he told a regular news briefing.
"Drones have been spotted and investigations launched ... We are mobilised on a matter which is and should be taken seriously," he said.
The five sightings follow a similar mystery last November involving overflights by drones of five nuclear power sites in the country.
Last month an employee of a U.S. spy agency said he had been operating a small drone that crashed on the grounds of the White House. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Alberta, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration approved TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, cheering the oil industry and angering environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial project loom.