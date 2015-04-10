PARIS, April 10 A blind man has told a French court that it was he, not his guide dog, who bit a dope dealer selling him real grass rather than the stuff that gets you stoned.

"I bit him. My dog didn't do it. Guide dogs are not attack dogs," Ouest France daily, who reported the story, quoted the unnamed man as saying.

The "lawn seller", as the newspaper dubbed the dealer, was sentenced to four months in jail for hitting the blind man. He will serve his jail sentence home with an electronic bracelet. (Writing by Ingrid Melander Additional reporting by Jason Neely Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)