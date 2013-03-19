PARIS, March 19 Drug sales will shrink further
in France this year as government austerity measures curb
healthcare spending in Europe's second-biggest drugs market, a
study said on Tuesday.
The study published by pharmaceutical intelligence firm IMS
Health said the slowdown in France contrasts with slight
increases seen in other mature markets, such as the United
States, Japan and Germany, and with growth of over 10 percent
expected in China and Brazil.
But it is less steep a decline than in austerity-hit
southern Europe, while spending in France could be pushed up
when new, innovative treatments which lack generic replacements
reach the market from next year, the study said.
The market for drugs sold in French pharmacies is expected
to drop by 3.4 percent this year, after sliding 2.3 percent in
2012 - its first yearly decline on record - as the government
slashed healthcare spending through price cuts on branded drugs
and favoured prescriptions of cheaper generic drugs.
France is Europe's second-largest drug market after Germany
and the pharmaceutical industry is the fourth-largest
contributor to the country's trade balance, and one of the few
sectors with a trade surplus.
Sanofi SA, the country's largest drugmaker, said
in February the impact from government cutbacks on its earnings
last year totalled 300 million euros ($388.7 million) and was
expected to reach the same level in 2013.
The company warned that earnings could fall in 2013 as it
continues to feel the effect of generic competition, but it
expects to growth in subsequent years, driven by emerging
markets, diabetes, vaccines, animal health, its takeover of
biotechnology company Genzyme and new products.
