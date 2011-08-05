* Farm equipment powered by duck fat biodiesel
* Activist farmers see need for recycling, saving
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters Life!) - Duck fat has a rich history
in French cuisine as the key ingredient in savoury cassoulets
and confits, but now industrious farmers are turning the grease
into biodiesel and biogas.
A farm cooperative based in St. Aquilin, a rural village in
the southwestern region of the Dordogne, is powering a tractor
and two other vehicles with biodiesel made from duck fat and
hopes to convince others to do the same.
The animal product is in no short supply in this scenic area
where two million of the web-footed birds are raised each year,
according to the regional agricultural council.
"We're really doing this out of activism, to recognize that
we have to do something to help save the planet. We should stop
the big speeches and start with little acts," said Jules
Charmoy, who raises russet-hued Limousin cattle on his organic
farm.
Concerned about the world's reliance on oil, Charmoy and a
partner identified a recycling need close to home given the
profusion of duck used by many restaurants and food businesses.
Their 50-farm cooperative of like-minded farmers collects
the fat from neighboring businesses once every two weeks, and
then makes a veritable duck soup that will end up as fuel.
"We also have frying oil and fat from pigs and calves.
There's a little bit of everything in there but the dominant
thing is duck because we're in the Dordogne," said Charmoy, 37.
The fat is heated to 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees
Celsius) to rid it of all water, after which the heat is reduced
and alcohol and potassium hydroxide are added. The mixture is
shaken and when it settles, the biodiesel is separated below a
layer of glycerol.
Before being used as vehicle fuel it is mixed in a 30 to 70
percent ratio with diesel as per French law, said Charmoy.
The group produced 20,000 litres (4,399 Imp gallons) last
year of the biodisel which costs about 20 percent more than the
discounted diesel farmers are allowed to buy.
Similar home-grown and commercial operations using duck fat
have been undertaken across the world from the United States and
Britain to China. U.S. poultry giant Tyson Foods recently began
transforming the millions of gallons of chicken and pork fat it
processes each year into biodiesel.
Back in France, duck fat from the Dordogne -- as well as
other animal parts and vegetables -- will fuel a biogas plant
being built nearby in the nearby town of Bergerac by another
cooperative of farmers.
Five smaller plants are already operating in the region,
demonstrating the interest in finding a new use for farm waste,
said Francis Cadalen, who is heading the project due to be
finished next spring.
The plant, which will process from 9,000 to 10,000 cubic
metres of waste per year, will generate about 360 kilowatt-hours
of electricity per year, said Cadalen.
"Also, for the farmers, it's another revenue source. To sell
energy -- it's another thing besides food production, it permits
us to protect ourselves," said Cadalen.
Despite its ecological and culinary attributes, duck fat has
its downside, according to one sceptical post in a U.S. online
forum on biodiesel.
"Chicken fat is great, duck fat apparently makes cars
waddle," it read.
