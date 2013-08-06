* Over 80 pct of CAC 40 firms beat/meet analyst forecasts
* Four of five top FTSEurofirst 300 performers are French
* Strong earnings still to be reflected in analyst forecasts
* CAC 40 still well behind DAX, FTSE in quest for 2007 highs
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Aug 6 France's blue-chip shares are
proving the standout performers in Europe's earnings season,
riding a wave of mega-mergers and reviving profits with even
utility EDF joining the resurgence.
So far, 82 percent of firms on the CAC 40 index have
met or beaten earnings forecasts, outpacing the 56 percent rate
for the STOXX Europe 600, 72 percent for Germany's DAX
and 73 percent for the S&P 500, according to
data from Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Merger and acquisition deals involving Publicis
and Vivendi have also helped the CAC outperform in the
past month.
All this might come as a surprise in a country where
unemployment is at a record high and whose economy has yet to
emerge from recession, lagging by far that of neighbouring
Germany.
Indeed, while the CAC is up 11 percent this year, it needs
to rise a further 50 percent to reach pre-crisis levels hit six
years ago. Germany's DAX and UK's FTSE 100, by contrast,
hover around their 2007 peaks and Wall Street benchmarks
trade at record highs.
But on the year, French shares are doing well, with four
featuring in the FTSEurofirst 300's top five 2013
performers: Natixis, EDF, Renault
and EADS are all up more than 50 percent.
"After a number of disappointing quarters, this earnings
season has been pretty good," said Philippe Gijsels, head of
research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, in Brussels.
"When you look at the detail, revenues are not really
recovering yet, but companies are posting good profit growth,
which means they are getting lean and mean and when the economic
rebound happens, they will thrive."
Survey data suggested French factory activity came very
close to renewed growth in July, adding to signs the euro zone's
second-largest economy may be pulling out of recession.
This earnings season, positive surprises have come not only
from luxury houses such as Hermes, whose first half
sales beat forecasts despite a slowdown in some of the emerging
markets it targets, but also from domestic-focused companies.
Utility EDF last week raised its profit outlook for
2013, sparking a 7 percent surge in its stock, which leads the
CAC after rising nearly 60 percent this year.
And troubled carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen - the
worst casualty of Europe's five-year auto slump and a favourite
target of short sellers - said it is taming its cash burn,
sending its shares up 10 percent.
Banks have also posted solid results, with Credit Agricole
reporting a sharp jump in profit on Tuesday, thanks in part to
the lender's recent refocus on its home market.
"French banks have had a particularly solid performance,
mostly due to retail banking, which is sending a positive
message about France's economic situation," said Joffrey Ouafqa,
fund manager at Paris-based Convictions AM.
The second-quarter surprises have prompted analysts to start
reviewing their forecasts. France's earnings momentum - analyst
upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of the total - moved
to -1.5 percent from -3.2 percent in mid-July, and some fund
managers see further upgrades coming.
Despite the recent outperformance, the CAC remains cheaper
than other markets by several measures, including book value.
The index trades at a price-to-book ratio of 1.3, lower than the
DAX's ratio of 1.5, the FTSE 100's ratio of 1.8, and the STOXX
600's ratio of 1.7, according to Thomson Reuters data.
While the lacklustre French economy remains a worry for
investors, it is less of an issue for the country's
multinational blue-chips, said Russell's EMEA multi-asset
strategist, Wouter Sturkenboom, in London.
"CAC 40 companies are strongly exposed to growth in
developed and emerging markets, such as l'Oreal and LVMH. So
it's well positioned to benefit from improved economic
conditions globally, and there's scope for a potential catch-up
rally."