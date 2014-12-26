PARIS Dec 26 French cabin crew unions at low-cost airline Easyjet will follow up a Christmas strike over profit sharing and rotas with another two-day strike on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, a union source said on Friday.

The initial strike, which began on Dec. 25, was expected to lead to around 40 cancellations at the UK airline's French operations on Friday.

"The responsibility for this new call for strike action rests with management, which has not contacted us," an SNPNC-FO union source said.

French cabin crew unions called the initial strike to demand a larger share of Easyjet's French profits for employees and improved management of staffing rotas.

Staff voted to strike soon after the opening of annual negotiations on pay and conditions, according to the company. The airline has said it remains open to discussion and committed to finding an appropriate solution with unions.

Easyjet said its crews were "among the best paid in the profession in France" and that staff had benefited from above-inflation pay rises since 2008. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)