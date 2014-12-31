PARIS Dec 31 British low-cost airline easyJet scrapped 138 French flights scheduled for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day due to a new round of strikes by cabin crew over profit sharing and staff rotas.

"EasyJet has been advised of an easyJet cabin crew industrial action in France from Dec. 31 00:01 to Jan. 1 23:59 local time," the company said on its website.

A spokeswoman said the company had cancelled 70 flights scheduled for Wednesday and 68 for Thursday.

The strike has mainly hit flights to and from Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, as well as Lyon and Nice.

A Christmas walkout by cabin crew already forced the carrier to cancel 38 flights last Friday.

French cabin crew unions are demanding a larger share of easyJet's French profits for employees and improved management of staffing rotas.

"EasyJet remains open and committed to finding a suitable resolution with the unions," the company said. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)