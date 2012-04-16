BERLIN, April 16 Germany on Monday rebuffed
calls by French President Nicolas Sarkozy to extend the mandate
of the European Central Bank (ECB) to include supporting
economic growth, citing the central bank's independence.
"The German position on the ECB and its independent role is
known and is also known in Paris and has been unchanged for a
long time," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert
told reporters.
"Just like the French government we see the need for
sustainable growth in Europe and have taken a number of
initiatives with the French government for exactly that reason."
The ECB mandate is to maintain price stability in the euro
zone and does not include provisions for supporting or
encouraging growth.
Sarkozy, running for re-election this month, called in a
campaign speech on Sunday for a debate on extending the ECB's
mandate to support economic growth.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)