* France says ECB should also ensure financial stability
* French-German yield spread unjustified; committed to cut
debt
* Reiterates pledge to cut deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP in
2012
PARIS, Nov 16 France is confident that the
European Central Bank will take the necessary measures to ensure
the financial stability of the euro zone, a French government
spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"The ECB's role is to ensure the stability of the euro, but
also the financial stability of Europe. We trust that the ECB
will take the necessary measures to ensure financial stability
in Europe," spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse said after the weekly
cabinet meeting.
"It did it in 2008, when the situation required it," she
added.
In response to the credit crunch the central bank slashed
interest rates and began to offer unlimited funding for the
region's banks.
Some policymakers now have called for the ECB to take a more
activist stance to prevent the debt crisis from bringing down
the bloc's larger economies, but senior officials at the bank
have strongly rejected the idea of it becoming a lender of last
resort to countries.
Pecresse said that the yield premium of French government
bonds over their German equivalents was unjustified.
"We think that today the yield differential between Germany
and France is not justified because France's ability to adapt,
because of the Nov. 7 budget plan, and because of our cast-iron
engagement to reduce deficits and debt. All this makes our
economic strategy credible," she said.
She reiterated that the government will stick to its promise
to cut the public deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP in 2012 from an
estimated 5.7 percent this year.
The French bond yield spread over Germany
has widened sharply from about 40 basis points in early July to
a euro zone lifetime high of 190 basis points on Tuesday. It was
down about 10 basis points at 180 basis points in midday trading
on Wednesday.
French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said earlier on
Wednesday that the government was doing everything to preserve
its AAA credit rating, though he ruled out further austerity
measures.
(Reporting by Nick Vinocur and Yann Le Guernigou; writing by
Geert de Clercq; Editing by Toby Chopra)