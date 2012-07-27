PARIS, July 27 French Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici said on Friday he trusted that the European Central
Bank's (ECB) governor would do what was necessary to calm
markets and bring down Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
"I trust (ECB governor) Mr. Draghi to do exactly what is
needed, that is to act so that markets are appeased and there
can be a relaxation of the interest rates for Spain, for Italy,"
Moscovici told France 2 television.
ECB Governor Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank was
ready to do whatever it took to save the euro, including acting
to bring down borrowing costs, read by markets as a signal that
the bank may be ready to buy more Italian and Spanish bonds.
