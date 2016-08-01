UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Aug 1 French vehicle registrations fell 9.6 percent in July to 133,016 units, data provider Dataneo reported on Monday.
As a result, the increase in sales for the year to date fell to 6.11 percent for the first seven months of the year compared with 8.4 percent in the first six months.
France's CCFA car makers' association said in early July that it expected the recovery in car sales to continue into the second half based on the strong demand experienced in the first half.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Nicolas Delame; Writing by Andrew Callus)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources