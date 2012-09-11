PARIS, Sept 11 France's planned Public
Investment Bank (BPI) will be given an investment capacity of 30
billion euros ($38.54 billion) and seek to use it to mobilise
additional funds from the private sector, Prime Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday.
After meeting senior ministers to discuss the project,
Ayrault announced that the bank would be operational by the end
of the year and regional governments would be given a role in
its governance.
The creation of the bank was an electoral promise of
Socialist President Francois Hollande, who won power in May. He
hopes that, by boosting credit to small- and medium-sized
businesses, it can help to kick-start the stagnant economy and
lower unemployment, running at a 13-year high.
"In total, the BPI will have a capacity of 30 billion euros
for financing the economy, in terms of lending and capital
investments," Ayrault told journalists.
"In addition, the bank will seek to mobilise private
funding, by a cting alongside private-sector investors, and thus
create a leverage effect," he said, without giving further
details.
A number of existing state lenders to small businesses will
be merged into the BPI.
President Francois Hollande will discuss the scheme on
Wednesday with the heads of regional governments, many of whom
have pushed for a federal-style lender with a role for local
authorities.
Many economists have questioned the usefulness of the new
lender, warning that it might become hostage to political
interests.
"Why strive to create, in a rush, a tool which does not have
an obvious use, which has considerable implementation risks and
which is stirring up a considerable battle between the finance
ministry and politicians," economist Elie Cohen asked in an
editorial on the Telos Web site.