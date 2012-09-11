PARIS, Sept 11 France's planned Public Investment Bank (BPI) will be given an investment capacity of 30 billion euros ($38.54 billion) and seek to use it to mobilise additional funds from the private sector, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday.

After meeting senior ministers to discuss the project, Ayrault announced that the bank would be operational by the end of the year and regional governments would be given a role in its governance.

The creation of the bank was an electoral promise of Socialist President Francois Hollande, who won power in May. He hopes that, by boosting credit to small- and medium-sized businesses, it can help to kick-start the stagnant economy and lower unemployment, running at a 13-year high.

"In total, the BPI will have a capacity of 30 billion euros for financing the economy, in terms of lending and capital investments," Ayrault told journalists.

"In addition, the bank will seek to mobilise private funding, by a cting alongside private-sector investors, and thus create a leverage effect," he said, without giving further details.

A number of existing state lenders to small businesses will be merged into the BPI.

President Francois Hollande will discuss the scheme on Wednesday with the heads of regional governments, many of whom have pushed for a federal-style lender with a role for local authorities.

Many economists have questioned the usefulness of the new lender, warning that it might become hostage to political interests.

"Why strive to create, in a rush, a tool which does not have an obvious use, which has considerable implementation risks and which is stirring up a considerable battle between the finance ministry and politicians," economist Elie Cohen asked in an editorial on the Telos Web site.