PARIS, Sept 11 France's planned Public
Investment Bank (BPI) will have an investment capacity of 30
billion euros ($38.54 billion) and will also seek to mobilise
additional funds from the private sector, Prime Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday.
"In total, the BPI will have a capacity of 30 billion euros
for financing the economy, in terms of lending and capital
investments," Ayrault said in a statement after meeting with
ministers to discuss the lender.
"In addition, the bank will seek to mobilise private
funding, acting alongside private-sector investors, and thus
create a leverage effect," he said.