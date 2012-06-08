PARIS, June 8 The French economy is set to
contract 0.1 percent in the second quarter from the previous
three months, the Bank of France forecast on Friday, trimming
its estimate down from stable growth previously.
The euro zone's second-biggest economy posted no growth in
the first three months of the years as consumers and businesses
entrenched for tougher times.
The French central bank said its business sentiment
indicator for the industrial sector fell to 93 in May from 94 in
April, with weakness reported particularly in the automotive and
metalworking industries.
The Bank of France's business sentiment indicator for the
services sector fell to 92 from 93 in April with activity weaker
overall, but especially in transport and hotel-catering.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Daniel Flynn)