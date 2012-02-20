PARIS Feb 20 French banks are committed to keep credit flowing to the broader economy, the finance ministry said on Monday after talks with the country's main lenders, amid persistent concerns over companies' access to financing.

Despite stock market turbulence last year over concerns about their Greek exposures, French banks' lending to companies grew by 4.4 percent, more than the 1.1 percent registered for the 17-nation euro zone as a whole, the ministry said.

"The banks renewed their commitment to do everything to assist small and mid-sized companies get financing and boost credit growth in line with the economic situation," Finance Minister Francois Baroin and State Secretary for Commerce Frederic Lefebvre said in a statement.

Baroin and Lefebvre met with representatives of the country's main banks on Monday for a readout on whether the economy is getting the credit it needs. France's top three listed banks are BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole.

French bank lending gradually recovered last year after the 2009-2010 financial crisis and although it slowed slightly towards the end of the year despite government pressure to keep loans flowing.

Although credit conditions have eased since the European Central Bank injected nearly a half a trillion euros into the banking system in December, more than a third still find it difficult to raise enough financing.

The French corporate treasurers association AFTE reported last week that 35.4 percent of its members still found it difficult to secure financing, down from 39.8 percent in January and 47 percent in December. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Ron Askew)