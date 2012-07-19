PARIS, July 19 France's lower house of parliament approved on Thursday an amendment to turn a one-off doubling of a systemic risk tax on major banks into a permanent measure from next year.

An amended 2012 budget unveiled this month had introduced an exceptional doubling of the rate of the tax to 0.5 percent of a bank's minimum capital requirements, as part of a raft of measures to help plug a 7 billion euro revenue shortfall this year.

However, the lower house approved a proposal to turn this into a permanent measure from next year. (Reporting By Emile Picey; writing by Daniel Flynn. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)