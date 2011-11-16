* Rules out further austerity programme
By Daniel Flynn
PARIS, Nov 16 Finance Minister Francois
Baroin said on Wednesday that France was headed for a slowdown
not a recession and that the government was doing everything to
preserve its AAA credit rating, though he ruled out further
austerity measures.
France came under heavy fire on global debt markets on
Tuesday, pushing the premium on its borrowing costs over
benchmark German debt to euro era highs, amid fears that the
troubled currency bloc's second largest economy was being sucked
into a debt spiral as its economy slowed.
"We are expecting a slowdown, but not a recession," Baroin
told LCI news channel. "We are doing everything to maintain our
credit rating, to borrow more cheaply."
Baroin said a revised 2012 budget unveiled this month would
allow the government to cope with a slowdown next year without
resorting to further austerity measures, even if growth came in
at 0.5 percent -- half the official forecast.
"There will not be a third austerity plan," the minister
said.
With anxiety mounting in markets, Prime Minister Francois
Fillon announced a second austerity drive on Nov. 7 comprising
65 billion euros of tax hikes and budget cuts by 2016, including
18.6 billion this year and next.
Two days later a member of President Nicolas Sarkozy's
conservative UMP party said a further, tougher austerity plan
would be announced after next April's presidential
election.
Baroin blamed Socialist presidential candidate Francois
Hollande, the frontrunner for the election, for stoking market
fears about France's creditworthiness.
Credit ratings agency Moody's has said that it is evaluating
the outlook on France's AAA. In that context, an error by
Standard & Poor's last week mistakenly announcing the downgrade
of France sent shockwaves through markets.
Many investors are already factoring in France losing its
AAA rating, which could complicate fund raising for the euro
zone's EFSF bailout fund, whose own AAA rating relies on those
of six top-grade countries underpinning it.
Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse told Europe 1 radio on
Wednesday that France would start paring back expenditure in
2011, a year earlier than planned.
Baroin said a commitment to cut France's deficit from an
estimated 5.7 percent of GDP this year to an EU target of 3
percent of GDP by 2013 was sacrosanct.
