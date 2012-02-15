PARIS Feb 15 Stronger than expected economic growth of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 puts France well on track to reach the government's growth target of 0.5 percent this year, Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Wednesday.

"Each of the three main components of the economy -- foreign trade, household consumption and investment -- had a positive contribution in the last quarter of 2011," Baroin said in a statement. "This strengthens the government's forecast for 0.5 percent (growth) this year." (Reporting By Daniel Flynn; editing by John Irish)