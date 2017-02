PARIS Feb 8 France's economy will register zero growth in the first quarter of this year, the Bank of France forecast on Wednesday, as the country succumbs to a slowdown throughout the euro zone.

In a monthly report, the French central bank also said its indicator of activity in the industrial sector was flat in January at 96 versus the previous month, while for services it slipped by one point to 93 from 94 in December. (Reporting By Daniel Flynn)