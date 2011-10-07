PARIS, Oct 7 Following is a breakdown of French budget figures for August, released by the Finance Ministry on Friday. Figures in billions of euros unless otherwise stated.

Jan-Aug 2010 Jan-Aug 2011 Pct change Deficit -122.133 -102.777 - Spending 270.129 242.971 -10.1 - Revenues 169.533 172.021 +1.5 - Treasury special -21.537 -31.827 accounts*

*The Treasury special accounts track the balance of inflows and outflows for targeted revenues and outlays, for example receipts from local government.