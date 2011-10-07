BRIEF-HB FULLER FILES FOR MIXED SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED
* FILES FOR MIXED SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kjWpyo) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Oct 7 Following is a breakdown of French budget figures for August, released by the Finance Ministry on Friday. Figures in billions of euros unless otherwise stated.
Jan-Aug 2010 Jan-Aug 2011 Pct change Deficit -122.133 -102.777 - Spending 270.129 242.971 -10.1 - Revenues 169.533 172.021 +1.5 - Treasury special -21.537 -31.827 accounts*
*The Treasury special accounts track the balance of inflows and outflows for targeted revenues and outlays, for example receipts from local government.
* FILES FOR MIXED SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kjWpyo) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 U.S. public pension funds are cutting their expectations for investment returns over the next 30 years or more, but some do not expect to meet even the new targets over the coming decade.
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Investors pulled $1.6 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in January, leaving assets under management of $75 billion, Morningstar data showed on Monday.