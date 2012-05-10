May 10 Following is a breakdown of French budget figures for March, released by the Finance Ministry on Thursday. Figures in billions of euros unless otherwise stated.

Jan-Mar 2011 Jan-Mar 2012 Pct change Deficit -33.595 -29.411 - Spending 82.309 87.196 +5.9% - Revenues 65.212 68.155 +4.5% - Treasury special -16.498 -10.370 accounts*

*The Treasury special accounts track the balance of inflows and outflows for targeted revenues and outlays, for example receipts from local government. (Paris Newsroom)