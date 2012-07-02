PARIS, July 2 France's revised 2012 budget, due
to go before the cabinet on Wednesday, does not include any
increase in value-added tax as part of a raft of measures to
plug a shortfall in government revenues, Budget Minister Jerome
Cahuzac said on Monday.
"The draft revised (2012) budget does not foresee any
increase in VAT. On the contrary we are repealing the VAT
increase planned by the previous government: that's to say we
are giving back 11 billion euros the budget expected to take
from consumers' pockets," Cahuzac told reporters.
France's state auditor on Monday urged the government to
consider an increase in broad-based taxes such as VAT in order
to help it find more than 33 billion euros in budget savings
needed to reach a 3 percent deficit target next year.
Asked if there would be a VAT increase in 2013, Cahuzac
replied: "In principle, that was not - if I remember correctly -
in the campaign programme of (president) Francois Hollande."
