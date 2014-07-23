* July industrial confidence stable from June
* Economy struggling to gain momentum
PARIS, July 23 France's industrial companies
expect export orders to drive a pick up in demand in the next
few months, with sentiment among them stable at a low level in
July, surveys showed on Wednesday.
In a sign relief may be on the way for the struggling
industrial sector, companies said they expected overall demand
would be above the long-term average in the coming three months,
official statistics agency INSEE reported.
Companies expected foreign demand to improve even though
they felt their competitive position in foreign markets had
deteriorated to well below the long-term average, INSEE said in
a quarterly survey.
French exporters have gradually lost market share in the
past decade as they have struggled to compete internationally
with foreign rivals that enjoy lower labour costs and taxes.
Engineering group Alstom offered a case in point,
saying in a trading update on Wednesday that it expected
sustained sales growth in its rail arm, which has benefited from
a massive contract from South Africa.
INSEE said production capacity in the industrial sector
improved slightly, to 82 percent from 80 percent three months
ago, although it remained below a long-term average of 85
percent, suggesting considerable capacity remains idle.
Business sentiment in France's industrial sector has
languished at low levels this year, and INSEE said separately
its monthly industrial morale indicator was unchanged in July
from June, disappointing expectations it would improve slightly.
The indicator remains well below its long-term average.
President Francois Hollande plans to phase out 30 billion
euros ($40.4 billion) in payroll taxes to get companies hiring
and investing again in an effort to revive the economy.
The head of the Medef employers association Pierre Gattaz
said earlier this week that companies were doing anything but
that as they remained firmly in retrenchment mode.
The outspoken industrialist also described the state of the
economy as "catastrophic", prompting Hollande to accuse him of
undermining already weak business confidence and ignoring the
government's efforts to help business through tax relief.
The euro zone's second-biggest economy produced no growth in
the first quarter of the year and has struggled to gain momentum
since then, jeopardising the governments hopes of achieving 1.0
percent growth this year.
($1 = 0.7432 Euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Catherine Evans)