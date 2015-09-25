PARIS, Sept 25 France's consumer confidence index jumped to 97 in September, its highest level since October 2007 and above all analysts' expectations, official INSEE statistics showed on Friday.

The indicator rose by 3 points after five consecutive months of stagnation, with the August figure revised up to 94 from 93.

A Reuters poll of 15 economists had given an average forecast of 94. The highest forecast was 94 and the lowest was 92.

The indicator remains below its long-term average of 100, however. It has been below 100 since September 2007. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)