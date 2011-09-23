PARIS, Sept 23 The following data for French consumer confidence in September was issued by statistics office INSEE on Friday.

Avg* Jun-11 Jul-11 Aug-11 Sept-11 Overall adj 100 82 85 82 80 Past personal finances adj -17 -31 -28 -28 -29 Future personal finances adj -2 -22 -19 -22 -25 Current ability to save adj 11 13 19 17 16 Future ability to save adj -9 -16 -12 -13 -13 Good time to save adj 20 25 24 20 16 Good time to spend adj -13 -26 -21 -24 -26 Past living standards adj -40 -68 -67 -72 -76 Future living standards adj -21 -48 -45 -53 -59 Future unemployment adj 33 36 48 57 71 Past inflation adj -19 22 22 20 18 Future inflation adj -35 -14 -18 -18 -18 - For more data, national statistics institute INSEE's Web site is www.insee.fr