UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Oct 31 Consumer spending, the motor of France's economy, crept up by 0.1 percent in September in inflation-adjusted terms, bouncing back from a 0.8 percent fall the previous month, the national statistics agency INSEE said on Wednesday.
INSEE said September's small rise meant that for the third quarter as a whole consumer spending crept up by 0.2 percent. The monthly rise was due mainly to an increase in spending on housing furnishings, while spending on food and energy slipped.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources