BRIEF-Fitch affirms Tennessee State School Bond Auth at 'AA+'
* Fitch affirms Tennessee State School Bond Auth at 'AA+'; Outlook stable Source text for Eikon:
PARIS Aug 8 France's economy will contract by 0.1 percent in the third quarter, the Bank of France said on Wednesday, pointing to a more prolonged slowdown than expected for the euro zone's second largest economy.
In its monthly business survey, the Bank of France said that sentiment in both the industrial and service sectors weakened to a reading of 90 in July, from 91 in June. (Reporting By Daniel Flynn; editing by Nicholas Vinocur)
* Greenback hits two-week peak vs yen after Trump-Abe meeting * Investors await Yellen's testimony before Congress * Futures imply traders see 1 in 5 chance of March rate hike (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 13 The dollar rose to a near three-week high against a basket of currencies on Monday, lifted by hopes of U.S. tax cuts to stoke corporate profits and investments, as well as bets on whether the Federal Reserve may raise intere
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that a unit of New York-based brokerage Sidoti and Co Inc agreed to pay a $100,000 penalty to settle charges of compliance and trading surveillance failures.