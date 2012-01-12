Jan 12 National statistics office INSEE on Thursday gave the following data for consumer prices, calculated in accordance with EU accounting standards.

Index m/m (pct chg) y/y (pct chg) EU-harmonised 112.69 0.4 2.7

Following are data for Dec prices, not EU-harmonised, using an index with a 1998 year base, for all households in mainland France and overseas territories. Category Weight Index m/m y/y Total (national measure) 10000 125.09 0.4 2.5 Seasonally adjusted CPI 10000 125.18 0.3 2.5 Food 1613 128.77 0.3 3.3

Fresh produce 214 130.15 0.9 -1.7

Food excl fresh produce 1399 128.57 0.2 4.1 Tobacco 193 225.79 0.0 5.6 Manufactured goods 3052 102.03 0.5 1.0

Clothing. shoes 459 110.11 0.7 3.0

Healthcare products 460 85.24 -0.1 -1.3

Other manufactured goods 2133 104.07 0.5 1.1 Energy 812 172.13 -0.1 9.3

Of which oil products 487 205.59 -0.1 11.7 Services 4330 130.90 0.5 1.8

Rent. water. collection of household waste 742 136.20 0.3 1.8

Healthcare services 529 120.18 0.0 1.0

Transport and communications 533 102.85 0.5 -0.4

Other services 2526 137.98 0.7 2.4 Total excl rent and tobacco 9215 123.00 0.4 2.5 Total excl tobacco 9807 123.51 0.4 2.4 Underlying price index* 6182 121.16 0.3 1.8

*The underlying price index excludes public tariffs and products with volatile prices. and is seasonally adjusted.