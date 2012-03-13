March 13 Consumer prices in France rose by 0.5 percent in February, fuelled by increases in the cost of energy and fresh produce, national statistics office INSEE said on Tuesday. Year-on-year, prices were up 2.5 percent.

The readings were in line with estimates from a Reuters survey of analysts, which were for a 0.5 percent month-on-month price increase and a 2.6 percent rise on the year.

Below is a table of price data, calculated in accordance with EU accounting standards.

Index m/m (pct chg) y/y (pct chg) EU-harmonised 112.77 0.5 2.5

Following are data for February prices, not EU-harmonised, using an index with a 1998 year base, for all households in mainland France and overseas territories.

Category Weight Index m/m y/y Total (national measure) 10000 125.16 0.4 2.3 Seasonally adjusted CPI 10000 125.43 0.1 2.3 Food 1638 129.61 0.6 3.8

Fresh produce 205 131.85 3.0 0.2

Food excl fresh produce 1433 129.29 0.2 4.4 Tobacco 198 225.85 0.0 5.6 Manufactured goods 2987 100.16 0.1 0.7

Clothing, shoes 466 98.13 0.0 1.7

Healthcare products 460 84.91 -0.5 -1.3

Other manufactured goods 2061 103.96 0.2 0.9 Energy 868 177.99 1.0 7.8

Of which oil products 518 215.32 1.7 9.7 Services 4309 131.51 0.5 1.6

Rent, water, collection of household waste 737 136.97 0.3 2.0

Healthcare services 529 120.26 0.1 0.5

Transport and communications 523 100.75 -0.4 -3.4

Other services 2520 139.41 0.8 2.8 Total excl rent and tobacco 9217 123.05 0.4 2.3 Total excl tobacco 9802 123.58 0.4 2.2 Underlying price index* 6096 120.82 0.0 1.4

*The underlying price index excludes public tariffs and products with volatile prices. and is seasonally adjusted. (Paris Newsroom)