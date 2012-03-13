March 13 Following are adjusted monthly detailed figures in billions of euros for France's January 2012 current account, as provided by the Bank of France:

Jan 2012 Dec 2011 Current account -4.2 -2.8 Merchandise trade -5.6 -5.5 Services 0.6 1.6 Income 3.0 3.3 Transfers -2.2 -2.3 (Paris Newsroom)