PARIS, Sept 30 France's public debt rose by 46.4 billion euros in the second quarter to stand at 1,693 billion euros, or 86.2 percent of gross domestic product, national statistics institute INSEE said on Friday.

The figure is above the 85.5 percent of GDP the French government has set as a target ceiling for 2011 as it battles to rein in its debt in line with Europe's Maastricht treaty.

(Reporting By Leigh Thomas; Editing by Catherine Bremer)