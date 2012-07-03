(Adds details)
PARIS, July 3 France will meet its target of
cutting its budget deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) this year, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said
on Tuesday.
But without amendments, the deficit would hit 5.0 percent of
GDP, he added. With economic output at around 2 trillion euros,
that suggested the government needed to find budget cuts worth
roughly 10 billion euros.
"Our objectives will be met: a deficit of 4.5 percent in
2012, then reduced to 3 percent in 2013 - which is a
considerable step - before returning to budget equilibrium in
2017," Moscovici told a financial conference in Paris.
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault was due to outline the
government's policy agenda to parliament later on Tuesday.
Government sources have said the new Socialist
administration plans new taxes on the wealthy and large
corporations that would net it some 7.5 billion euros, money it
would use to plug the budget gap.
The state auditor said on Monday it was critical for France
to hit its 3 percent deficit target next year in order to retain
market confidence. But doing so would entail more than 33
billion euros in austerity measures, it said, recommending cuts
to public sector staffing to achieve that.
Moscovici said that France's plans would not be disrupted by
a one-off charge of some 5 billion euros next year in tax
repayments to foreign investment funds following a recent
European Union ruling against Paris.
And on banking regulation, he said that French banks should
not rush to implement the Basel III capital requirements ahead
of a deadline if that meant slowing credit supply to the real
economy.
"It's important not to rush the implementation of these
reforms vis-a-vis the calendar defined by the Basel committee,
allowing a gradual implementation of these rules so as to avoid
a too brutal impact on the financing of the economy," Moscovici
said.
He also said that France's international partners, notably
the United States, should press ahead with implementing the
rules on time so as to ensure a level playing field for
competition.
