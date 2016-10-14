PARIS Oct 14 France must respect the 3 percent
of GDP ceiling on public deficits for eurozone countries,
European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a
newspaper interview published on Friday.
"France has given us assurances. It should respect them and
bring its deficit within range in 2017," he told Le Figaro
newspaper.
France has said it will get its deficit under the 3 percent
ceiling next year, to 2.7 percent down from 3.3 percent this
year and the Socialist government has reaffirmed that promise in
recent weeks.
However, with official growth forecasts seen as
over-optimistic, doubts are growing over how it will achieve
that, and with a presidential election looming in April, several
senior French politicians on the right have said the promise is
not a priority.
(Reporting by Yann le Guernigou and Andrew Callus; Editing by
Geert De Clercq)