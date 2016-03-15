BRIEF-Rosdorbank recommends 2016 dividend of RUB 0.10/shr for prefs, Q1 dividend for ords
* Recommends dividend of 0.10 rouble ($0.0017) per share for preferred shares, no dividend for ordinary shares for 2016
PARIS, March 15 France's economy is set to grow this year less than the 1.4 percent the European Central Bank has forecast for the broader euro zone, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.
"We (the ECB) revised growth down to 1.4 percent for the whole of the euro zone and France will be a bit below that," Villeroy, who sits on the ECB's governing council, said on France Inter radio.
The Bank of France had forecast in December French growth of 1.4 percent for 2016. The French government has said it sees no reason to cut its 2016 growth estimate of 1.5 percent, which economists say is the bare minimum necessary to get stubbornly high unemployment falling. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* FY net loss 293,453 dinars versus net loss of 1.7 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )