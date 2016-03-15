PARIS, March 15 France's economy is set to grow this year less than the 1.4 percent the European Central Bank has forecast for the broader euro zone, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

"We (the ECB) revised growth down to 1.4 percent for the whole of the euro zone and France will be a bit below that," Villeroy, who sits on the ECB's governing council, said on France Inter radio.

The Bank of France had forecast in December French growth of 1.4 percent for 2016. The French government has said it sees no reason to cut its 2016 growth estimate of 1.5 percent, which economists say is the bare minimum necessary to get stubbornly high unemployment falling. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by Andrew Callus)