PARIS Aug 26 EU plans to make it easier for companies to raise capital market funding should be brought forward and European insurance sector regulations need urgent revision to boost investment, a top French government adviser said on Wednesday.

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a former No. 2 at France's biggest bank BNP Paribas, said that the European Commission's plan for a capital market union (CMU) by 2019 came too late and parts of it could be carried out as soon as next year.

Villeroy offered the suggestions in a 90-page report commissioned by Prime Minister Manuel Valls about financing the economy and reviving investment.

The aim of CMU, a core plank of Brussels' jobs and growth agenda, is to lift barriers that make it cumbersome and expensive for companies to tap investors for cash.

Among the CMU measures he said could be rolled out as soon as 2016 or 2017, Villeroy singled out plans to encourage non-bank lending as European banks face regulatory pressure to rein in the size of their balance sheets.

Those included plans to boost securitisation - bundles of loans sold to investors, rules for platforms setting lenders up with borrowers, and private placements where funds and insurers lend to medium-sized firms.

He also said that new rules to limit risk-taking by insurers should be tweaked as soon as possible in order not to discourage investment.

Many insurance companies say that they have had to sell billions of euros in shares in recent years in preparation for the rules known as Solvency II because they would require more capital to be held against risky investments such as stocks.

With Solvency II taking effect in January, Villeroy said that the European Commission and EU regulators appeared open to looking at how much capital insurers hold against investments in infrastructure and securitised products, but were less so vis-à-vis shares.

Villeroy, who spent 20 years as a senior civil servant in the French government before joining BNP Paribas, has been mooted as a possible successor to Christian Noyer as governor of the Bank of France when the latter retires later this year. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Michel Rose)