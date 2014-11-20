(Adds comments from Oettinger in Les Echos)
PARIS Nov 20 France's finance minister has
played down any risk that Paris might be fined for breaking EU
budgetary rules just days before the European Commission rules
on the government's failure to cut its budget deficit.
Several EU officials have told Reuters that a fine was still
an option.
"The question of fines is brought up every time there's a
meeting," Michel Sapin said on Thursday, referring to the
upcoming EU decision. "It's part of the story-line some write
for themselves. It is not an issue and has no substance."
France's EU partners had given its Socialist government two
years in 2013 to meet the target of cutting the deficit to 3
percent of GDP. But France said last month the deficit would
only fall to 4.3 percent next year from 4.4 percent in 2014.
It nevertheless received a provisional green light on its
plan after offering to trim its deficit by another 3.6-3.7
billion euros ($4.5-4.6 billion), but the EU executive warned
that it would look at the bill in more detail before making a
final decision.
"If the disciplinary procedure has to be stepped up because
of no effective action on the part of France, it would mean a
fine, according to the rules," one senior EU official with
direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters.
Writing in Les Echos business daily, the EU's new digital
commissioner, Guenther Oettinger, said the Commission should
insist France undertake "concrete and quantifiable measures
coupled with precise deadlines" as a condition for a fresh
deficit extension.
"France must commit to clear political goals that will
resolve its economic and budgetary problems in a lasting way,"
said Oettinger, a senior figure in German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party.
Without setting conditions, the EU would "lose all
credibility", he said, noting that such conditions should not be
seen as a move against France, but as "a measure taken for and
with France".
Referring to the fact part of France's additional
deficit-cutting efforts will be financed by a
smaller-than-expected contribution to the EU budget - while
Britain must pay more - Sapin said of British premier David
Cameron: "It so happens that what is infuriating Mr. Cameron on
one side, is a comfort to us on the other side."
