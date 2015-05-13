PARIS May 13 The French economy will grow by more than the official forecast of 1 percent this year, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday after data showed the economy grew more than expected in the first quarter.

The government has based its 2015 budget on a 1 percent growth forecast on average for the year but has said it hopes to do better.

"We will be at more than 1 percent at year-end," Sapin told BFM television. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Mark John)