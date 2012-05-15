(Fixes typo, paragraph 2)
* France posts zero growth Q1 and Q4 revised downward
* Household consumption weak, investment splutters
* Imports rise while pace of export growth slows
By Daniel Flynn
PARIS, May 15 France's economy stalled in the
first quarter as household consumption flatlined, businesses
pared back investment and exports slowed, underlining the
challenge facing Socialist President Francois Hollande as he
takes office on Tuesday.
It may add to his drive to push the euro zone to adopt
growth as well as austerity policies.
The euro zone's second-largest economy posted zero growth in
the first three months of the year, the INSEE national
statistics institute said, after an anemic expansion of just 0.1
percent in the fourth quarter, revised down from 0.2 percent.
While the data indicated France's nearly 2 trillion euro
economy avoided recession, it painted a grim outlook for 2012
and strengthened Hollande's case for a shift away from austerity
in Europe towards more growth orientated policies, ahead of a
meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel later in the day.
"There was no good surprise," said Philippe Waechter, chief
economist at Natixis Asset Management. "There was weak
consumption, no investment."
The zero percent growth figure was in line with the forecast
of a Reuters poll of 31 economists and showed
France's economy returning to stagnation after just two
consecutive quarters of positive growth.
Its weak performance was cast in sharp relief by
better-than-expected growth in Germany, where the economy
expanded by 0.5 percent in the first quarter, bouncing back more
strongly than expected from a small fourth-quarter contraction.
Growth in household consumption, the motor of France's
economy, picked up slightly to 0.2 percent after 0.1 percent in
the fourth quarter.
But capital investment fell 0.8 percent, after growing 1.3
percent in the fourth quarter, amid reports of companies
struggling to access credit and holding back capital spending
until after the April-May elections which gave France its first
Socialist president since 1995
Net trade contributed a negative 0.1 percent to growth, as
imports grew by 0.7 percent due to demand for refined petroleum
products. Export growth slowed to 0.3 percent, amid weakness in
southern European economies.
Restocking by companies provided a slender 0.1 percent boost
to overall GDP growth.
"Export growth slowed, probably due to weak demand from
France's main trading partners (Italy and Spain), which absorb
around 15 percent of exports," said Joost Beaumont, senior
economist at ABN Amro.
"Meanwhile, companies put investments on the shelf, most
likely reflecting the uncertain economic outlook as well as
tight lending conditions," he added.
Beaumont predicted these negative factors would remain in
place, resulting in a slight contraction in second-quarter GDP.
Thereafter, a fragile recovery would take hold, restrained by
the need for ongoing fiscal consolidation in France and the
economic weakness in its trading partners in southern Europe.
Hollande forecasts growth of 0.5 percent this year and 1.7
percent for 2013 but some expect him to lower these forecasts at
July's extraordinary session of parliament to review the budget.
Despite becoming the figurehead for the fight-back against
austerity in Europe, Hollande has pledged to respect France's EU
commitment to cut its deficit to 3 percent of GDP by 2013, from
5.2 percent at the end of the year.
He aims to balance the budget by the end of his five year
mandate - something no French president has achieved since 1974.
