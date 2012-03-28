* Stagnant purchasing power dogs Sarkozy
* INSEE confirms preliminary growth estimates
* Business investment, trade underpinned growth
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, March 28 France eked out economic growth
of 0.2 percent in the last quarter of 2011, avoiding recession
but with stagnating purchasing power giving President Nicolas
Sarkozy little respite on ahead of next month's presidential
election.
Confirming preliminary estimates, the fourth quarter data
from the INSEE national statistics agency on Wednesday showed
France achieved growth of 1.7 percent for the whole of 2011 and
dodged the threat of a recession running up to the election.
Household spending, the traditional motor of growth in
France's consumer focused economy, edged up 0.2 percent in the
fourth quarter even though purchasing power grew only 0.1
percent when adjusted for inflation.
Limp purchasing power along with soaring unemployment top
opinion polls as concerns for the voters ahead of an election
that takes place in two rounds on April 22 and May 6.
Sarkozy's Socialist challenger Francois Hollande, questioned
about the INSEE report on Europe 1 radio, said the economic
situation in France remained "very difficult" with high
unemployment and growth more or less at standstill.
Hollande, who polls say will beat Sarkozy, reiterated plans
to call for changes in a euro zone pact on deficit control to
include a pro-growth commitment. He also wants to create 150,000
state-aided youth jobs and payroll tax breaks for firms that
commit to keeping older employees in their job while taking on
job market starters at the same time.
The INSEE report showed fourth-quarter growth was
underpinned by a 1.1 percent increase in investment from the
previous quarter, revised up from a preliminary estimate of 0.9
percent.
Although the business outlook was clouded at the end of the
year by the euro zone's debt crisis, corporate investment was
particularly strong, rising 1.7 percent over the quarter,
revised up from a first estimate of 1.4 percent.
Despite a record trade deficit last year, international
trade provided a boost to France's 1.8 trillion euro ($2.40
trillion) economy in the final quarter of 2012 with imports
falling 1.0 while exports grew 1.2 percent.
The positive contribution from trade helped offset the
impact of companies running down their inventories with
de-stocking knocking 0.8 percent from gross domestic product.
INSEE forecast in December that France could enter a short
shallow recession in the fourth and first quarters but that
prospect has since evaporated after the European Central Bank
pumped one trillion euros into the euro zone banking system,
helping to prop up business and consumer confidence.
The government raised its 2011 growth forecast to 0.7
percent last week from 0.5 percent previously after INSEE issued
new estimates that the economy would see a slow recovery and the
labour market would continue to shed jobs.
In Wednesday's GDP report, INSEE confirmed that the economy
grew 0.3 percent in the third quarter but raised its second
quarter estimate to 0.0 from -0.1 percent previously.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)