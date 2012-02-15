BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT
Feb 15 French national statistics office INSEE on Wednesday gave the following preliminary GDP data for the fourth quarter of 2011:
QUARTERS YEARS
Q1'11 Q2'11 Q3'11 Q4'11 2010 2011 Total GDP 0.9 -0.1 0.3 0.2 1.4 1.7 Imports 2.8 -1.0 0.7 -1.2 8.3 5.0 Household consumption 0.2 -1.0 0.3 0.2 1.3 0.3 Public consumption 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.2 1.2 0.9 Investment 1.1 0.6 0.2 0.9 -1.4 2.9 - Business investment 1.9 0.3 -0.4 1.4 2.0 4.2 - Household investment -0.3 1.2 1.2 0.1 -1.4 2.6 - Public investment 1.5 0.7 0.5 0.5 -9.7 -0.1 Exports 1.4 0.7 1.2 1.2 9.3 5.0
Contributions to growth: Domestic demand exstocks 0.4 -0.4 0.2 0.3 0.8 1.0 Stocks variations 1.0 -0.1 0.0 -0.8 0.5 0.9 Trade balance -0.5 0.5 0.1 0.7 0.1 -0.1 (Reporting by Daniel Flynn)
* Has received takeover proposals from three bidders (Adds context on M&A process, details)
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.