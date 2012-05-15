May 15 French national statistics office INSEE on Tuesday gave the following
preliminary GDP data for the first quarter of 2012:
Q2'11 Q3'11 Q4'11 Q1'12 2011 2012*
Total GDP 0.0 0.3 0.1 0.0 1.7 0.2
Imports -0.6 0.4 -1.4 0.7 5.2 -0.3
Household - 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2
consumption
Public 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.5 0.2 0.7
consumption
Investment 0.7 0.2 1.3 -0.8 3.5 0.4
- Business investment 0.3 -0.5 1.9 -1.4 5.1 -0.2
- Household investment 1.3 1.2 0.3 -0.2 3.2 0.9
- Public investment 0.2 0.3 1.0 -0.1 -1.8 0.8
Exports 0.9 1.4 1.1 0.3 5.5 2.1
Contributions
to growth:
Domestic -0.4 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.9 0.4
demand exstocks
Stocks 0.0 -0.3 -1.0 0.1 0.8 -0.8
variations
Trade 0.4 0.2 0.7 -0.1 0.0 0.6
balance
* Forecast takes into account actual growth for Q1 and is based on the assumption there will
be zero growth in the remainder of the year.
