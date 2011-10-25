PARIS Oct 25 France will revise down its economic growth forecasts if it has to, Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse said on Tuesday, as expectations mount that France will fall far short of a predicted 1.75 percent GDP growth next year.

"It's premature to revise growth forecasts in a period of turbulence, but if we have to revise our outlook given the situation in Europe with banks and the euro zone, we will do so," Pecresse told France's RTL radio.

Pecresse, who is also the government's spokeswoman, said the French would be asked to make new efforts, if a bleaker growth outlook made such measures necessary to meet deficit-cutting targets, but Finance Minister Francois Baroin, speaking on Canal+ TV at the same time, said there was no question of cutting public sector salaries. (Reporting by Patrick Vignal and Catherine Bremer)