PARIS, June 26 The French economy will avoid a
recession this year with feeble growth of 0.4 percent, national
statistics agency Insee said on Tuesday, putting pressure on the
new Socialist government as it tries to close a shortfall in its
budget.
In its latest quarterly report on the economic outlook,
Insee said France's nearly 2 trillion euro economy would post
zero growth in the second quarter after already stalling in the
first three months of the year.
It is then set to eke out quarterly growth of 0.1 percent in
the third quarter and 0.2 percent from October to December.
Insee also estimated that 25,000 jobs would be lost over the
course of the year, bringing the unemployment rate to 10.3
percent from 10 percent currently.
Inflation would fall to 2.0 percent this year from 2.3
percent in 2011, according to EU-harmonised methods of
accounting.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Catherine Bremer)